Lawyers representing the family of Josef Richardson, the man killed in a deputy-involved shooting 13 days ago, are asking to the Department of Justice to investigate the incident.

At a news conference on Wednesday, lawyers said they plan to seek documents from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office about the deputies on the narcotics task force and are questioning the relationship between Louisiana State Police and local agencies and whether they can impartially investigate.

Richardson's mother, Maudess Douglass, questioned why there has not been clarification about what happened the night her 38-year-old son was killed.

An autopsy report from the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office shows Richardson died from a single bullet to the back of his neck after officers raided of his motel room in search of drugs on July 25 a few miles north of Port Allen.

He died at the scene.

Jody Richardson, Josef’s brother, said "we want transparency for my brother.”

Reynard Douglas III, Josef's nephew, is running for an open council seat covering much of downtown Port Allen after filing to run as an independent.

