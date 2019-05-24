BATCHELOR — Teaspoons clamor against ceramic coffee mugs, loose gravel crunches under the weight of slowing truck tires, and there’s an unspoken but shared anticipation when they shake hands and ask the question: "How’s that spillway going to get you?”
The farmers of Pointe Coupee Parish have long gathered around the coffee pot at the local co-op on La. 1 each morning, surrounded by the sugarcane fields and train tracks that leave little to the imagination as far as what drives industry in the area.
But Friday, as news of the nearby Morganza Spillway’s likely opening stirred through the rest of the state, it thrust Pointe Coupee into action.
Tens of thousands of acres of crawfish ponds, cotton, rice, soybeans, corn, cattle grazing, and sugar cane lie in the area that will likely soon take on feet of water to relieve pressure on Mississippi River levees south of here.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers won’t make an official decision about opening the spillway until Tuesday, but waiting isn’t a luxury.
“We don’t have that kind of time,” Kenny Self said Friday. “There’s just too much to do to wait. You have to go through the motions just in case.”
Self has nine apps on his smartphone – an entire screen’s worth – dedicated to what's happening along the Mississippi. There are gauges for Memphis, Arkansas City, Red River Landing and Baton Rouge. He has forecasts as close as five days and as far out as 25. He watches the flow rate in Baton Rouge.
He, like many of his neighbors, checks each daily. Since Thursday, he's been working with crew to remove close to 9,000 crawfish traps from ponds, to affix floats to his hunting camp and to move expensive and heavy equipment before the water flows in.
Self’s is the physically closest farm on the "afterbay" side of the spillway, so will be the first hit when the floodgates open. Locals refer to the spillway’s land mass as "forebay" and "afterbay" to describe the acreage leading up to the gates and directly beyond them.
Self inherited the farming business from his father. His acreage includes both land he owns and land he leases, but has been tending to it since he was a child.
“You know what you’ve got to do, I think of it like living in the shadow of a volcano,” Self said, beads of sweat piling on as the late-May Louisiana heat and a full day’s labor culminated on his brow before the clock hit noon. “The risk is always there and it doesn’t happen often but when it does you’ve got to get out, get right out of the way.”
Many of the area farmers receive a letter every year notifying them that they’re operating in a spillway, and reminding them of an ever-present threat of which they need no reminding: that they may own the land, but the Army Corps has the right to flood it. The Corps has done so only twice in the spillway's 65 years, for eight weeks each in 1973 and 2011.
“They know they’re planting and trying to produce crops in an area that’s already designated for floodway but still, you can’t stop the ‘I want to try it’ (attitude),” Pointe Coupee Farmers Co-Op manager Doc Spears said. “The law of average has been in their favor for years and years.”
Some are planting fields, primarily rice, that they know will likely be swept away in a manner of weeks. But, Self explained, for many their insurance policies state that to receive some return on their lost crops there needs to have been a crop planted in the first place.
Others are moving livestock or restructuring gates so their grazing cattle won’t be trapped should the water rise enough to push them to the edge of the farmers’ land.
Inundation maps released by the Corps on Friday showed how the water would spread southward from Morganza after the spillways gates are opened, but the forecast data did not include estimated depths.
Bob Allen, a cattle farmer, hasn’t yet been told his livestock is in the pathway of floodwater, but is prepared to move the animals Tuesday if inundation maps and forecasts change. He guessed out loud at the unofficial co-op coffee meeting Friday morning that the spillway’s opening this year would hit harder than the last time in 2011 because the land is already saturated from heavy rainfall as compared to the drought-stricken soil last time.
He said he felt for communities downstream like Breaux Bridge and Krotz Springs that already have standing water.
Jacques Lacour, whose land straddles the forebay, lost his soybean fields months ago when water rose and didn’t drop. But he also has a stake in the afterbay because he manages cattle for another farmer directly adjacent to the spillway.
“It’s like choosing which hand you’re going to burn,” he said.
In 2011, Lacour lost 400 acres of red oak timber in the afterbay, and worked for months once the water was cleared to remediate the soil, culverts and drainage he’d spent years building up.
Now in 2019, it’s livestock and soybeans he’s worried about, but he shares the sentiment almost unanimously felt along the spillway’s impact area that their burden is for the greater good.
“It’s all about saving human lives first, human lives, and crops second,” Lacour said. “(The Corps) are doing a balancing act with this water, the volume of water they’re dealing with is tremendous. They’re going to do as little negative impact as possible in order to avoid an absolute catastrophe.”
For many of the farmers, the preparation work is far from done. They’ll spend the coming week hauling tons of equipment, minimizing the potential damage and bracing for impact that may or may not come.
And once it’s over and water’s cleared, they’ll assess the damage, erosion and start all over again as they and their families have done for generations.
“It’s just like anything, you’ll rebuild,” Self said.