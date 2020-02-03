A Plaquemine man accused of leaving an elderly woman confined to her bed covered in the feces of more than a dozen pets faces additional animal cruelty charges, authorities said Monday.

Police arrested Galen Marcantel, 54, last week on suspicion of cruelty to persons with infirmities after they say he failed to care for a woman in her 70s who he was living within the 58000 block of Delacroix Street in Plaquemine.

Officers had been called to check on the woman who hadn't been seen by her neighbor in several months, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office. When officers arrived, they found signs of animal hoarding and discovered the victim in her bed covered in cat urine and feces.

Authorities said the woman used a wheelchair and spent much of her time in bed. Marcantel would frequently leave her alone in the home for hours on end, and investigators found more cat food in the home than food for humans.

"We couldn't leave her there," Sheriff Brett Stassi said Sunday, describing the condition of the home as "horrific."

Plaquemine Police and the Sheriff's Office removed 14 cats and two dogs from the house, many of which showed signs of mange, Stassi said.

It prompted police to later seek five counts of aggravated animal cruelty charges against Marcantel.

The victim was brought to the hospital following Marcantel's arrest on Thursday.

Officials said he is not related to the victim but had been living with her for some months. They said he also barred her family from visiting her, even filing a restraining order against them.

He remained in the parish jail Monday with a bond set at $10,000, according to parish records.