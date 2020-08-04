Authorities in West Baton Rouge arrested a 43-year-old they say hit a woman with a vehicle last summer, leaving her in a coma for several months until she died this fall.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that deputies arrested Charles Carr of Baton Rouge on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of Teye Turilli, 20, of Littleton, Colorado.
Carr had stolen Turilli’s cellphone last July before driving over her and leaving her on the side of La. 190 a few miles north of Port Allen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Turilli remained in a coma until she died on Nov. 8.
Carr additionally faces a simple robbery charge. He remained at the parish jail Tuesday with bond not yet set.