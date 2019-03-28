Two suspects were found with more than 60 pounds of marijuana hidden inside furniture in a U-Haul van, West Baton Rouge authorities say.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies stopped a U-Haul van for a traffic violation at 8 p.m. Wednesday night, according to a press release, where they found Jonathan Miller, 30, of Prairieville and Tyroyde Brown, 26, of Gonzales.
Deputies reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana and called State Police to the scene with a K-9. The dog alerted to the vehicle and deputies searched inside, finding 61 pounds of marijuana concealed inside furniture located inside the vehicle, the release states.
Both suspects were arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on a count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.