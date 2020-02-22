A husband and wife, both from Ville Platte, died just after sunrise Saturday morning when their 1992 Chevy Silverado ran off U.S. Hwy 180 in Pointe Coupee Parish, overturned and struck a tree, according to State Police.
Atrina Wilson, 49, was the driver and her husband, Jason, 48, was a front seat passenger. Neither were wearing their seatbelts when the SUV struck a roadside tree just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday., according to State Police.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene. State Police is still investigating the crash, which occurred near the town of Lottie.