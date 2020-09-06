An Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man who had raised concerns for his family after he left their home Sunday afternoon with a gun and later fired it at a person and at law officers in Plaquemine.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Jade Drive in north Plaquemine when the man in his 40s attempted to evade deputies, said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.
During the chase, a person blocked the road and the man fired two shots through his windshield, Stassi said. After exiting the vehicle, the person began shooting at deputies, prompting them to return fire.
The man, who wasn't immediately identified, was struck in the leg and abdomen by one of the deputies and airlifted to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known, but he was conscious when paramedics arrived, Stassi said.
No one else was injured.
Stassi said the sheriff's office received a call from the man's family after he left their home with a gun during an apparent mental health crisis.
"He was not in his right mind," the sheriff said.
Three deputies were at the scene during the shooting, but only one of the law officers fired at the man, Stassi said.
Deputies secured the scene and were awaiting Louisiana State Police to take over the investigation, a common practice for local agencies after law enforcement use force.