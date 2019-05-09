The West Baton Rouge Parish Council unanimously approved an ordinance Thursday night that paves the way for the parish to have its first assisted living facility, a move that would reduce families’ current need to travel to surrounding cities as their loved ones age.
Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said a developer approached him recently asking about zoning regulations within the parish, of which there were none that specifically addressed assisted living.
Berthelot and several other council members expressed the need for such a development in the area.
“Almost everybody who has to put family in assisted living has to go somewhere else; we don’t offer anything like that,” he said, adding that he knows several residents whose loved ones are in care in Pointe Coupee Parish, Plaquemine or Baton Rouge, forcing a commute to visit.
He said the interested developer suggested building in Brusly near DC’s Grill along La. 1 South, but there has not been any plan presented about size or timeline and is in preliminary stages.
Though in support with their unanimous vote, some council members did express concern with specific wording that could open itself to abuse in developers erecting multi-family dwellings like apartment buildings or condos under a vague guise of an assisted living facility.
Parish public works director Kevin Durbin said the ordinance verbiage places such developments under a special use permit that require specific wording surrounding assisted living or nursing homes.
The issue came before the planning and zoning commission Tuesday, and was initially on the council's April 25 meeting agenda. Thursday’s meeting was the public hearing for the ordinance, but nobody from the public spoke.
The ordinance does not approve any specific development, but rather edits the parish’s zoning codes to allow for an assisted living development.
Berthelot said Thursday there had previously been ordinances to allow for nursing homes, but they differ from assisted living in that nursing homes offer more-intensive care and assisted living facilities offer more freedom for residents who can still largely live on their own. That means there are more considerations such as parking for residents who still can drive, which often isn’t seen in nursing home constructions, he said.
The ordinance will be effective upon Berthelot's signature.