West Baton Rouge Parish voters won’t be taking up a parish president term limit at the polls any time soon after council members voted down a proposal to put it on the ballot.

The council defeated the issue, with 6 no votes to 3 yes votes, after a lengthy discussion earlier this month in which the current president and some council members questioned the election season timing of such a proposal and vocalized concern about the instability of department head jobs.

Currently there is no term limit for the office, which is occupied by fourth-term President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot. He plans to run for a fifth term in October but has been open about it being his last term.

If implemented, a proposed three-term limit wouldn’t impact Berthelot’s position even if he won reelection in the fall, but he still took parish council chair Gary Spillman’s suggestion to take the issue to voters now, rather than after the election, personally.

“I just felt like it was a personal attack to try and discredit me during my reelection campaign, and that’s why I was kind of opposed to it,” Berthelot said at the June 13 council meeting. “That institutional knowledge is irreplaceable, it takes probably a good two terms just to get to know where everything is.”

Councilman Chris “Fish” Kershaw sided with Berthelot, questioning bringing up the debate during election season and saying he’s never heard a constituent voice concern over the issue.

“Out of 2,627 people not one person, not one, asked me ‘Hey, we have a problem with term limits. We have to fix this for the parish president’s race’ … I think what we have here is a solution looking for a problem. I don’t think we have a problem,” he said.

Others questioned how it would impact the parish’s departments because whenever a new president takes over, department heads risk losing their positions in the transition.

Supporters, though, said a parish president term limit brings the chief official’s role into line with the parish council members’ term limits, and aligns with the idea of imposing limits that’s seen in higher levels of government.

Councilman Kirk Allain said he supports term limits but doesn’t think 12 years is long enough for the president’s office, so he suggested a 16-year limit in an amended motion that was subsequently also struck down.

Allain said that people planning to leave a career to seek full-time elective office would want a fairly long limit. “To say I’m going to do this full-time job for 12 years, I just don’t think that’s enough time,” he said.

Ultimately both suggestions — a three-term limit and a four-term limit — were turned down.