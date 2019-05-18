‘Blessing boxes’ may be popping up around Port Allen this summer, but it looks as if the organization spearheading the effort will be doing it without the city contributing.
Recently-formed community group Justice for Fatrell — founded in response to the unsolved 2017 murder of Fatrell Queen — had asked the council to back the venture by allowing the structures to be placed on city-owned property, like parks.
But, the city is worried about the liability.
A blessing box is a self-contained structure that houses items like toiletries and non-perishable foods.
Residents donate to the boxes by putting their items directly inside, similar to a free little library found in some neighborhoods, and people take what they need.
The general message at a recent City Council meeting from council members Hugh “Hootie” Riviere and Gary Hubble was that the idea is nice, but for the city to have its name associated with the blessing boxes would incur a responsibility or liability over what’s put inside.
They took issue with the fact nobody monitors the boxes or keeps track of inventory, and the items are out in the elements albeit inside a wooden box.
“Need has no boundary. … I think your gesture is great, I think your idea is great, but I’m going to tell you when you have food items, and an enclosed box in Louisiana heat, Texas heat, Mississippi heat, you run the risk of spoilage,” Hubble said.
Justice for Fatrell member Clerice Lacy, who was the primary spokesperson for the venture at the meeting, said the boxes would be climate-controlled to a certain extent and placed in locations like shaded areas, but not closely monitored. She didn't give details on the climate-control measures.
City attorney Evan Alvarez said that even though there would be no direct involvement by city personnel with the blessing boxes, liability needs to come back to someone and it’s likely that entity would be the city if the box sat on city property. He also said if the city went ahead in housing a box that he would like to see some type of disclaimer sign that the city has no knowledge or involvement of the contents, and taking any items happens at the recipient’s own risk.
Hubble also expressed concern about the lack of monitoring of what is inside the boxes, possible tampering of donations inside, and altercations that could ensue if multiple people wanted the same item and there was no oversight.
The council ultimately decided to take a wait-and-see type approach, encouraging Lacy to continue with placing the boxes on private property and bring back a report after several months about how it’s worked.
Lacy said after the meeting that she was disappointed but already has some boxes under construction with donation funds. She said residents should see them by July, though she’s still finalizing their locations.
“The boxes weren’t designed to put at your home, they were to be placed in locations like churches or areas where there’s a lot of movement where it’s not going to crowd traffic and it’s more accessible, not like in a neighborhood,” she said. “We have a lot of people with needs but everybody may not be comfortable going into a neighborhood. I’m looking for the community to come together on this."