Advocate staff photo by Bill Feig As Morganza Spillway workers move a crane down to an open gate to close it, right, river carp, left, jump through the turbulent water coming through the structure. Now that the worst of the flood appears to be over, what can people expect. When will the Morganza Spillway be closed, evacuations fully lifted. Get figures on how many structures flooded. Officials still need to be on alert for possible levee damage. River levels expected to remain high for just another week. 6/1/11 MAGS OUT / INTERNET OUT/ONLINE OUT/NO SALES/TV OUT/FOREIGN OUT/ LOUISIANA BUSINESS INC./GREATER BATON ROUGE BUSINESS REPORT/225/10/12/IN REGISTER/LBI CUSTOM PUBLICATIONS/