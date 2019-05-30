92cbd5a8-7e73-11e9-80e3-00163ec2aa77
Advocate staff photo by Bill Feig As Morganza Spillway workers move a crane down to an open gate to close it, right, river carp, left, jump through the turbulent water coming through the structure.

The section of La. Highway 1 that crosses the Morganza Spillway will be closed Sunday as officials prepare to open the structure.

Louisiana State Police will close a portion of the highway between Morganza and Batchelor between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday as authorities begin the process of letting water flow into adjacent land.

Authorities have said they expect to open between 20 and 25 of the structure's 125 bays in full, but they'll do so in increments to control and slow the flow of water with the intent to let wildlife escape without harm.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement Thursday that crews expect minimal ongoing traffic impact, but urge drivers to use extreme caution when crossing the structure.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office said in a social media post Wednesday that residents can detour on US-190 to La. Highway 105 in Krotz Springs to Simmesport if going north.

If coming south, drivers should take Highway 105 in Simmesport to US-190 in Krotz Springs.

The sheriff's office said in the post that emergency officials had made arrangements to get around the structure if needed.

