Officials say clean-up efforts in West Baton Rouge might take up to two days after a tanker truck overturned on the La. 1 southbound ramp Monday evening.

The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Sun Plus Parkway. Live DOTD traffic cameras showed the truck leaning over a guard rail.

Traffic officials and Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee said access to the Port of Greater Baton Rouge is restricted from the following locations:

-I-10 West to The Port of Greater Baton Rouge is closed. Traffic may still access LA 1 Southbound from I-10 West.

-LA 1 South to The Port of Greater Baton Rouge is also closed.

-Access to The Port of Greater Baton Rogue is still open from LA 1 North as well as I-10 East.

The mayor said the tanker truck has been moved off site, but recovery efforts might last up to two days.