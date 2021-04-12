A Port Allen police officer stunned a 67-year-old with a Taser as the man screamed for help while handcuffed in the backseat of a police vehicle during an arrest last month, according to a probable cause affidavit accusing the officer of battery and malfeasance in office.
The incident happened on March 29 as Port Allen Officer Nolan Dehon III was arresting a man in the early morning hours in the 1100 block of Avenue C, according to the report obtained by The Advocate on Monday.
Officers had responded after receiving a call about a man breaking windows at a home, the report states. Once they arrived, the man suspected of the disturbance surrendered to officers.
After bringing the man to a police vehicle, the report states other officers heard the man call for help moments later.
“Scream again, go ahead, scream,” Dehon said before pressing his Taser into the man and activating it twice as the man sat in the vehicle’s backseat, according to the report. He told the man “You understand me” before shutting the door and transporting the man to the police department.
The man complained of back pain and was brought to the hospital following the encounter.
Officials wrote in the report that the man hadn’t refused any of Dehon’s commands, nor did he become physically combative with any of the officers at the scene.
Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks said Monday that the man filed a complaint after the encounter that led to the investigation. He said in a statement that he has a "zero tolerance" policy for such incidents.
Dehon, 45, was issued a summons for one count each of aggravated battery and malfeasance in office and has remained on leave.
The encounter was captured on officers' body cameras though it hasn't been publicly released.
District Attorney Tony Clayton called the footage “highly disturbing” and said he plans to bring the case before a grand jury soon.
Dehon was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail, but an an online jail roaster didn't list him as an inmate on Monday afternoon.