A person was fatally shot during a fight at a New Roads park, leading to a search for the shooter on Sunday, authorities said.
The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Emmitt J. Douglas Park off Bayou Run Drive, according to the New Roads Police Department.
Responding police officers found the victim dead at the scene.
Authorities identified the shooter Sunday as 19-year-old Arrington Lemay.
Police issued a warrant for LeMay’s arrest on suspicion of second-degree murder. He was not in custody as of Sunday afternoon, New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said.