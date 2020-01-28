GROSSE TETE — Federal officials on Tuesday announced a $15.5 million project to expand high-speed internet service in rural parishes west of Baton Rouge.
The project will roll out more than 200 miles of fiber optic cable to help 2,609 homes, 12 businesses, and 16 farms in Iberville, St. Landry and Pointe Coupee parishes reach faster speeds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Star Telephone Company Inc. will receive a $7.7 million grant that will be matched with a federal loan. Officials plan to release additional details about the program during a Tuesday morning event in Grosse Tete.
It's the latest push of a wider effort to bridge the connectivity gap between urban and rural areas that have few, if any, options for fast internet.
Several rural parishes rely on satellite internet service, which is far slower and less reliable than cable or fiber optic internet.
About 494,000 rural Louisiana residents don’t have access to an internet connection that's needed to efficiently run devices for web-browsing, emails and other basic uses, according to consumer website BroadbandNow.
Officials and advocates said the lack of expanded broadband make it difficult for businesses, schools and hospitals to keep up with modern demands and cause steep connectivity gaps between urban and rural communities.
"USDA is committed to this strong partnership with rural communities in deploying this critical infrastructure," Roy Hollemon, the USDA's rural development director for Louisiana, said in a statement. "We know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives."
In Iberville and St. Landry parishes, about 85% of people have access to those necessary speeds.
That's compared to more than 98% of residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans and the suburban parishes between them, according to BroadBandNow. Lafayette also had roughly 98% connectivity.