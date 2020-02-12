NEW ROADS — School leaders in Pointe Coupee Parish will decide Wednesday night how big of a tax increase they will seek from voters in hopes of putting those extra funds to pay for teacher raises and bridge a significant budget shortfall.

The school system is facing an estimated $1.5 million budget deficit next year and is grappling with rising transportation costs and the perennial struggle to retain and attract teachers. During its meeting Wednesday evening, the school board plans to iron out a potential millage rate increase that will appear on voters' ballots this spring.

Property taxes in the parish are some of the lowest in the Baton Rouge area and haven't budged from 11.97 mills for nearly a half-century. A "mill" is $1 of tax on every $1,000 of taxable property value.

Many who spoke at a forum last week say they support an increase to help fund schools, but some cautioned that asking for too high of an increase might be a tough sell for voters in May.

Either way, failing to pass higher taxes or find another way to raise money and cut costs could spell financial disaster for the school district.

In recent weeks, school officials and the committees they formed to assess finances have been scrambling to come up with ways to cut costs and draw more money.

But proposals to trim spending — including shuttering two elementary schools and expanding another — have been unpopular among parents, teachers and residents who say the money should come from somewhere else.

While their fate remains uncertain, the proposed cuts include shuttering Upper Pointe Coupee and Close Rougon elementary schools, expanding Livonia High School to cover sixth through 12th grades, moving an alternative learning program to the Rosenwald Elementary campus and ending Monday classes.

Supporters of keeping the schools open have also voiced doubt they'd support a tax increase unless plans to close schools are taken off the table.

Recent declining enrollment caused the school system to lose $1.7 million it previously received from the state's Minimum Foundation Program, which calculates the minimum cost it takes to educate a student and is based heavily on district enrollment.

District enrollment dropped from 3,142 students in 2014 to 2,884 students this year and a recent drop contributed to the loss of state money.

The cost of transporting kids to school is also expected to increase next year and is the district's second-highest expense.

Pointe Coupee schools have for years grappled with a revolving door of teachers, who often leave for similar jobs in neighboring parishes that pay more.

Elisa Baben, a first-grade teacher at Rougon Elementary, who's been teaching in the district for 25 years said last week she's been approached by other districts looking for a veteran teacher. But her love for her students, school and the parish keep her there.

“I could drive literally five minutes farther and make $8,000 more,” she said. “But I choose to stay.”

Though teachers in Pointe Coupee earn slightly more than the state average, the district is surrounded by school systems that pay teachers more. It's led to an exodus of about 40 teachers each year, often for similar teaching jobs nearby.

West Baton Rouge voters, for example, approved a $90 million bond and a small tax hike in 2016 to build a new school high school, give teachers raises and upgrade its campuses. Since then, the district has seen a jump in its performance on statewide assessments and fewer problems keeping and attracting teachers.

That same year, voters in Pointe Coupee parish voted down a similar property tax hike that supporters framed as a mechanism needed to increase teacher pay. Previous attempts at millage increases for other parish agencies have also been shot down in the past decade.

Wednesday's meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the school board office in New Roads.