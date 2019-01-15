One person died and two others were injured Tuesday in a six-vehicle crash on La. 1 in Addis.
Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson said a male driver caused the wreck near Sugar Plantation Parkway at 11:13 a.m. when he rear-ended the vehicle in front of him, causing a chain reaction that damaged six vehicles in total.
Three people — including the driver who caused the crash — were transported to a hospital. One of those patients died en route, but Anderson said police are not yet releasing identifying information of those involved.
The driver responsible will likely be arrested on a count of vehicular homicide, Anderson said, but the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the wreck.
One of the six vehicles involved is owned by a fire department, but it was not a fire truck as had been previously been reported.
As of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday the roadway has been cleared.