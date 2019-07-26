The family of a Port Allen man shot dead at a motel by a West Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy described him as a non-violent person, but little other information trickled out about the fatal encounter.

Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating the Thursday night shooting at the Budget Motel 7 on U.S. 190 just outside Port Allen. Family members identified the dead man as Josef Richardson, 38; local and state officials haven't confirmed his identity.

Richardson's mother, Maudess Douglas, told television station WBRZ Thursday night that her son was not a violent person.

"He didn't carry guns," she said. "He didn't believe in guns."

Richardson's nephew told the station the family learned about the details of the shooting through news media posts on social media.

Family members requested privacy on Friday but told The Advocate they knew no other details outside of law enforcement accounts of the shooting.

Investigators had been going in and out a one-story wing of the motel, where a piece of red fabric hung over the entry light hours after the shooting.

Authorities said deputies were serving a warrant at the motel when a deputy fired and struck a person. But they didn't provide details on what led to the shooting.

Dale Simoneaux, a spokesman for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, said the agency placed the deputy who fired his gun on paid administrative leave, as well as other law officers who were at the motel.

He declined to identify the deputy or what led to the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation by the State Police.

Sheriff's office policies require an outside agency to review cases any time an officer uses deadly force to avoid any possible conflict of interest, Simoneaux said.

“Everyone wants to know right away,” Simoneaux said. “We want to do our due diligence. It takes time.”

A State Police spokesman didn't immediately return messages on Friday afternoon.