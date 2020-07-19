Police in New Roads arrested a 19-year-old they say fatally shot another man during a fight at a park.
The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at Emmitt J. Douglas Park off Bayou Run Drive, according to the New Roads Police Department.
Responding police officers found the victim dead at the scene. Officials haven't identified him.
Authorities identified the shooter as 19-year-old Arrington Lemay.
Lemay surrendered to police Sunday afternoon on one count each of second-degree murder and possession of a gun at the park, a gun-free zone, New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said.
The shooting marked the city's only homicide of the year.