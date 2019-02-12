A woman pointing a gun at an officer prompted a police chase that started near Livonia and ended in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon, according to a WBRZ report.
The woman, who is from Alexandria, reportedly aimed a gun at the officers at the start and then again in the middle of the pursuit, the television station reported.
Officers used spike strips on the woman's vehicle. She ultimately crashed on US 61 soon after she crossed in to Baton Rouge. An official described the woman as having :mental issues" to the television station.
This report will be updated.