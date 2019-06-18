No, the Plaquemine Lions Club has not sold its building to an adult toy and video store, but what appears to be a new business sign caused much confusion among Iberville Parish residents Tuesday.
The sign, up on the Bayou Jacob Road building, was put in place because a filming company working with Celtic Studios in Baton Rouge has rented the space for a movie.
“People were freaking out thinking the Lion’s Club had sold their place to an adult store, it got really blown out of proportion,” Parish president Mitchell Ourso said Tuesday.
His office and the Lion’s Club saw an influx of calls Tuesday asking what had happened, enough to prompt the council office to make a Facebook post clarifying the sign. The council also took measures to make sure it didn’t offend anyone.
“Our people have called and the company has agreed to put cardboard up and cover it until they actually start filming,” Ourso said.
A Lions Club representative said Tuesday that filming was scheduled for July but had been pushed ahead of schedule to this week. Filming should be complete at the building by Friday.
And, Ourso said if anyone were to be seeking adult store ownership in the parish, they wouldn’t just open up shop right away.
“If somebody did want to open up an adult toy and book store, they’d still have to get permitted and have steps to go through,” he said.