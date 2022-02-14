Construction work will begin in April on one of the worst traffic choke points on the west side of the Mississippi River: the La. 1 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development laid out a construction timetable Monday that has a new southbound bridge in place by early next year, just to the west of the existing bridge. A new northbound span should be done in 2026.
The present Intracoastal Waterway bridge is more than 50 years old and has exceeded its design capacity, with approximately 50,000 vehicles traveling over it daily. The work will cost $57.7 million.
LADOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett said that once state and federal bridge replacement funds became available, the project was finally able to secure a contractor and move forward with construction planning.
"Funding became available and this project went to bid in the summer of last year," he said. "The contractor is assembling all their materials and they should be able to get started in April."
Kiewit Louisiana won the bid to construct Phase One of the project and is projected to finish the bridge, weather permitting, by early 2023. Ernest Wilson Drive and La. 1 will need to be realigned to meet the new bridge.
"We're going to build the southbound bridge first and build it wider than it is now," Mallett said. "It's going to have three lanes coming off the interstate to the bridge to where it merges with La. 1."
After the new bridge is completed, all south and northbound traffic will be moved to the new bridge.
"When we finish that bridge, we'll be able to move the existing two lanes of traffic to that new bridge and tear down the two bridges that are there right now," Mallett said.
The new southbound bridge will have three 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders.
According to Mallett, Phase Two consists of constructing a new northbound bridge in the location of the existing two bridges scheduled to be torn down.
The new northbound bridge will have two 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders, with a barrier-separated exit lane for Interstate 10 eastbound.
In an effort to curtail traffic as much as possible during construction, Mallett said LADOTD will keep open two lanes of traffic in each direction and temporary lane closures will only be allowed from the hours of 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
"Any lane closures will be minimized and will be done in off-peak hours, with the goal to get the southbound bridge built with minimal impacts to the traveling public," he said. "Then we'll move folks over, take the other two down and build the northbound bridge."