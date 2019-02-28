The United States Postal Service is winning over Plaquemine residents the good old Louisiana way – with king cake.
USPS hosted an open house recently hoping to allay concerns about lackluster local service in the past few years, which residents report include missed packages, mail haphazardly strewn in yards and important documents delivered to the wrong location.
The problems became so bad recently that Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves Jr. brought forward a resolution with the city council to alert legislators and formally recognize them.
Reeves said he attended the Feb. 19 open house, enjoyed the king cake peace offering, and spoke to the postmaster about his constituents’ concerns. He said many others did, too, but the USPS did not respond to a media request for comment this week about the event.
Reeves said the postmaster has only been in her position in Plaquemine since the fall and inherited a series of problems she has resolved to fix. He said since the resolution was signed in January, his office hasn’t received any complaints about the mail.
Mail carriers have suggested some ways for residents to help the solution, including putting house numbers somewhere clearly on their mailbox or home. Reeves says the town is so small and close-knit that many homes don’t have numbers, under the assumption most people know where people live, but with the influx of new mail carriers who are learning the lay of the land, it’s confusing.