The sheriff of Iberville Parish said he "shares the nation's outrage" while responding to the death of a black man whose death spurred wide condemnation after video showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for nearly eight minutes.
Sheriff Brett Stassi on Thursday joined the chorus of top law enforcement officers across the country who've weighed in on the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old who died Monday during an arrest.
"As the chief law enforcement officer in Iberville Parish, I share the nation's outrage over the tragic death of George Floyd," Stassi said in a statement. "Sadly, it takes one officer to destroy the image of our profession and the trust we have worked so hard to build over the years in our parish."
In a video posted by an onlooker, Floyd is seen gasping for breath and telling officers he couldn't breathe. The footage quickly drew comparisons to the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who died after being placed in a chokehold while pleading to a New York officer that he couldn't breathe.
Minneapolis leaders have fired four police officers who were at the scene, including the arresting office. The city's mayor also called for criminal charges against the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck.
Floyd's death has touched off protests in Minneapolis and other cities, while also drawing criticism from some of the nation's top law enforcement officers.
Stassi wished for peace following violent overnight protests Wednesday in a Minneapolis, a city that's been rocked by a handful of high-profile police shootings and killings in recent years.
"While we continue to pray for peace in Minneapolis, please pray for our officers doing their lawful job each day and justice for George Floyd and his family," he said.