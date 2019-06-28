hebert.jpg
Buy Now

andrew michael hebert

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for allegedly traveling to West Baton Rouge Parish with the intent to pay for sexual activities with a child.

Andrew Michael Hebert, 24, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on counts of trafficking of children for sexual purposes, indecent behavior with juveniles and computer aided solicitation of a minor.

The Attorney General's Office said in a statement Friday that Hebert had traveled to West Baton Rouge Parish intending to meet with a female child but when he arrived he met law enforcement agents who arrested him instead.

Hebert's arrest was the result of a West Baton Rouge Parish-focused undercover operation specifically targeting those seeking to purchase children for sexual purposes, according to the attorney general's office.

Hebert was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

View comments