A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for allegedly traveling to West Baton Rouge Parish with the intent to pay for sexual activities with a child.
Andrew Michael Hebert, 24, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on counts of trafficking of children for sexual purposes, indecent behavior with juveniles and computer aided solicitation of a minor.
The Attorney General's Office said in a statement Friday that Hebert had traveled to West Baton Rouge Parish intending to meet with a female child but when he arrived he met law enforcement agents who arrested him instead.
Hebert's arrest was the result of a West Baton Rouge Parish-focused undercover operation specifically targeting those seeking to purchase children for sexual purposes, according to the attorney general's office.
Hebert was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.