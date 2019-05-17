A West Baton Rouge deputy is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a series of evaluations after reports he crashed his patrol car into a power pole in Port Allen while having alcohol in his system.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Maj. Zack Simmers said David Smith drove his patrol car into a pole at Walmart on La. 1 in Port Allen in the early hours of May 10.
Smith submitted a urine and breath test which returned with a 0.02 alcohol level, Simmers said, and though that's not higher than the legal limit, WBRSO policy prohibits law enforcement officers from operating an agency vehicle with any alcohol in their system. In Louisiana, an alcohol level of 0.08 percent is the legal presumption of drunk driving for adults.
Smith was sent to to a "fit for duty" evaluation which also encompasses a substance abuse evaluation, Simmers said. The results of those evaluations had not returned by Friday.
Smith has been with the agency since Sept. 1, 2017, according to WBRSO hiring records.