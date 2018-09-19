PORT ALLEN — The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality will host a public hearing Thursday regarding a permit request from an environmental services firm building a $50 million industrial waste reclamation plant in Port Allen.

The Louisiana Environmental Action Network says Thermaldyne's request for a feedstock variance is an attempt to bypass federal and state mandates designed to protect the public from potential dangers associated with the processing and handling of hazardous waste chemicals.

"They're recycling things that are listed as hazardous waste," said Joel Waltzer, an attorney for LEAN. "Laws require that the disposer uses the best technology and they're asking to be exempted from the regime that has to do that."

Executives at Thermaldyne accuse LEAN of misleading the public about operations at the Port Allen facility, which is scheduled to open later this year. They say they will not transport hazardous waste into West Baton Rouge Parish, as the plant's opponents say.

"Thermaldyne is committed to the health and safety of its employees and the Greater Baton Rouge area," Thermaldyne President Richard Cates said in an email. "The Port Allen facility will provide legitimate recycling of specific oil-based refinery materials that would otherwise be discarded in landfills. The project is good for Louisiana and good for the environment."

The public hearing is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers of the West Baton Rouge Parish Governmental Building in Port Allen. Attendees will be allowed to speak and submit written questions and concerns, but there will be no question and answer component with state officials.

Thermaldyne's Port Allen facility, which is being built on a 27-acre plot of land along North Line Road, will accept things like the tank bottoms from refineries and treat it through a process called "vacuum-assisted thermal disposition" to extract reusable oil products such as petroleum hydrocarbon based-fuels.

Thermaldyne's CEO Randall Tolbert said the feedstock variance allows certain recycled materials to be excluded from the definition of solid waste when certain criteria are met.

LEAN asserts the variance allows the company to skirt stringent hazard waste protocols.

"The variance proposed by LDEQ includes strict limitations on what can be processed at the facility and requires the facility to comply with containment and financial assurance obligations," Tolbert said. "There is also tracking, transportation and reporting requirements. Thus, the facility will be highly regulated by LDEQ."

If granted, the feedstock variance will be effective for at least 10 years.

According to its permit application, the reclamation plant is located in an area zoned industrial-moderate, consistent with its operation, and there is no residential housing adjacent to the site.

LEAN says the permit would allow Thermaldyne to release toxic and carcinogenic materials like benzene, chromium, lead and mercury into the air through its extraction process without having to install expensive and more effective pollution controls that are normally required of facilities treating such materials.

"LDEQ is our public trustee," Waltzer said. "Here we are presented with a clear alternative: they could make them do it the right way or let them to it the cheap way. We're hoping LDEQ takes its obligation seriously and requires them to do it the right way."

Les Ann Kirkland, who works in West Baton Rouge Parish and co-founded the Iberville Parish-based environmental group Alliance Against Waste and Action to Restore the Environment, thinks the existing industrial plants already generate enough hazardous waste and doesn't want to see Thermaldyne added to the mix.

"The facility is too close to the bridge with its attendant stand-still traffic woes," Kirkland said in a prepared statement. "These types of industries always come in small and ask for little, later they ask for a little more with 'a little' twist on what they initially asked, then a little more, etc."

"Next thing you know you've got this smoking monster on your hands, sprawled out, ruining the environment and drawing similar industries. Thermaldyne is already at Step 2, the 'little twist', asking us to let them play with words and regulations. Hazardous waste is hazardous waste, period."

Cates denies those claims, saying the company has been very transparent about its proposed operations and has invited LEAN members to learn more about the project to try and ease any concerns.

"The Baton Rouge area including West Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana Economic Development and BRAC, have been very supportive of this project over the past three years," Cates said. "Thermaldyne has also worked very closely with LDEQ to ensure the facility is operated in a safe and environmentally-beneficial manner at all times."

When the facility was announced three years ago, officials said it would bring 75 new jobs to the Port Allen site with an average salary of $80,000 a year.