A state judge on Friday morning determined that the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police acted appropriately in their response to an April fatal crash involving a deputy driving on a suspended license.

State District Judge Don Johnson, who oversees the 19th Judicial District Court's Traffic Division, determined after considering evidence from investigators of the crash that officials acted fairly and appropriately, but he also instead found significant shortcomings of the notification process to law enforcement about traffic tickets and warrants.

After fatal crash, West Baton Rouge deputy fired for not disclosing suspended license Two speeding tickets in one month. One unpaid and unresolved months later — resulting in a bench warrant for failing to appear in court and ul…

Johnson called the hearing after several news stories pointed to a possible cover-up into how the now-fired deputy was treated after crashing into a pedestrian on April 5, killing the 37-year-old man. The judge wanted to verify that officials had uniformly enforced laws as they would for any private citizen.

Former West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy Alberto Casco, 20, was driving a work release van in the early morning of April 5 to pick up inmates after a night shift when he hit pedestrian Clinell Robertson of Plaquemine. Robertson was walking across the southbound lanes of traffic in dark clothing when he was hit, authorities said at the time.

State Police investigated the crash and sent out a press release explaining the circumstances that did not mention Casco was driving on a suspended license at the time of the crash. An agency spokesman later confirmed, only after WBRZ reported it, that authorities were aware of the suspension and said Casco would receive a citation.

State Police Trooper Benjamin Friedmann testified that he had determined at the scene of the crash that Casco's license was suspended. However, Friedmann said running the name through the database at his disposal did not show there was a warrant out for Casco's arrest.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy who struck, killed pedestrian was driving on suspended license An on-duty West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy whose driver's license had been suspended struck and killed a pedestrian early Friday whil…

Johnson had issued the warrant after Casco had missed a November court date for a traffic ticket. West Baton Rouge Sheriff's officials, including Sheriff Mike Cazes, testified that when they ran their background check on Casco, they did not see any warrant or suspended license, despite hiring him after the warrant was issued.

"I find no reason of just cause of any further inquiry," Johnson said Friday morning. He said any sigma or complaints about the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police should be clarified, but noted that "process matters need worked on" to maintain the public's trust.

Johnson said he plans on evaluating the system for improvements.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff Office fired Casco days after the crash for failing to report his traffic ticket during his hiring process. Casco had only been a deputy for a few months at the time of the crash.

Casco testified Friday that he did not know his license was suspended or that there was a warrant out for his arrest. He testified he was aware he had been issued a traffic ticket.

After West Baton Rouge Sheriff's investigators called the East Baton Rouge Traffic Division to understand the warrant and suspended license, an administrator immediately recalled the warrant and gave Casco a new court date. Casco testified Friday that he has since paid the necessary fines on the ticket.

Family members of Robertson attended the hearing Friday, but declined to comment to The Advocate. No mention Robertson was made in the hearing.