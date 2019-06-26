The Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter was stripped of most of its supplies and animal medications during what’s believed to be a break in, but the wider Baton Rouge area community has come out in force — raising more than $16,000 in two days to help recoup the loss.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres said Wednesday the New Roads shelter was likely burglarized sometime between Saturday and Monday night. Because the shelter is not staffed fulltime, it’s difficult to pinpoint the time of the theft, he said.
The Pointe Coupee shelter is run by a private organization and is not affiliated with the parish, according to its website. The shelter did not respond to a request for comment but on its Facebook page said all medical supplies, dog food, treats, vaccination and syringes were stolen.
“This is a major unexpected expense to replace everything that was stolen,” the group wrote in the post.
The post, which had been shared more than 1,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon, prompted hundreds of people to pledge more than $16,000. People also offered donations of items and said they ordered items online to be sent to the shelter.
In a press release Wednesday, All My Sons Moving & Storage and Baton Rouge-based dog day care and boarding facility Camp Bow Wow announced it would begin collecting items to deliver to the Pointe Coupee shelter to help the 89 dogs in its care.
The items will be collected Wednesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Camp Bow Wow at 7195 Pecue Lane in Baton Rouge and delivered to the Pointe Coupee shelter Monday.
“I am overwhelmed with the amount of support we have received from all of you animal lovers,” reads a post from the shelter’s Facebook page. “I cannot say thank you enough. God bless you all.”
Torres said the shelter was unable to determine exactly how much inventory was stolen nor its value, but said the case is still under investigation.
“We definitely want to get our hands on whoever did this and bring them to justice,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office at 225-638-5445.