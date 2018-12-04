Four sheriff’s deputies have been arrested after a probe into the West Baton Rouge Parish jail’s work release program revealed what was described

Taija Pearly, 23, Dimple Jones, 56, Michael Lafayette, 60, and James McClurg, 28, each face one count of malfeasance in office, and Pearly faces an additional count of sexual conduct prohibited with a prisoner for incidents in November.

Dale Simoneaux, a spokesman for the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, said in a press conference Tuesday that the high number of escapes from the jail’s work release program prompted an evaluation of policies and procedures that also revealed the circumstances that led to the arrest of the four deputies.

Simoneaux said three of the suspects — all but Jones — were work release deputies who accepted bribes, and transported an inmate during a night shift to a Port Allen motel to have sex with Pearly, according to Simoneaux.

In addition, he said, deputies were lax in head counts and supervision in many of the cases where inmates walked off job sites or escaped.

Simoneaux said the sheriff's office conducts background checks on all deputy candidates, and the misconduct by the four shocked him.

“These were bad judgment calls, people had some personal problems in their life and let inmates take advantage of them,” he said.

Jones was not a jail deputy, but worked in the detention center. She was not involved in the transportation and bribery accusations, but had a part to play in the escape of an inmate in October, Simoneaux said.

Simoneaux said he can’t go into detail about the nature of the bribes or supervision, citing the ongoing investigation.

Jones, McClurg and Pearly have been booked into jail, but Lafayette has not surrendered into custody.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office runs the largest work-release facility in the state and was dinged in a 2016 audit for having the most reported escapes between July 1, 2013, and June 30, 2015 — mostly from inmates walking off job sites.

