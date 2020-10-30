A 57-year-old woman who was helping other drivers involved in a crash along a West Baton Rouge highway was fatally struck by multiple vehicles that fled after hitting her, authorities said Friday.
Louisiana State Troopers responded around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 190 east of La 415 after Theresa Matherne of Baton Rouge was hit by more than one vehicle, said State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz.
Matherne was walking in the eastbound lane when she was hit by the other vehicles, Scrantz said. She suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
She had been trying to help other motorists who were involved in a previous crash, Scrantz said, adding that the drivers who struck her left the area.
Authorities were searching for the drivers involved in the hit-and-run crash and asked anyone with information to contact State Police.