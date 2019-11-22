Louisiana State Police have completed their investigation into the fatal shooting of a Port Allen man was hit in the back of the neck after a West Baton Rouge deputy fired at him, prompting calls Friday from lawyers representing the man's family for the state's findings to be made public.

The completion of the review nearly five months after deputy Vance Matranga Jr. — a nine-year veteran with the department — stormed the Budget 7 Motel on U.S. 190 while executing a "no-knock" search warrant of a room on July 25. While serving the warrant, Matranga fired his gun and struck 38-year-old Josef Richardson in the lower part of the head.

It severed a major area of his spinal column and damaged the base of his skull, according to a parish coroner's autopsy. He died at the scene.

Assistant District Attorney Tony Clayton said Friday that his office plans to ask the state Attorney General's office to review the case and determine whether to file any criminal charges. Because his office works closely with the sheriff's department, Clayton said an outside prosecutor is needed to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

Ron Haley, the lawyer representing Richardson's family, called for the state's investigation file to be immediately released, following months of tensions and questions whether the shooting was justified.

“We've been patient,” he said. “If the State Police investigation is concluded, we would like to know what those results are.”

The shooting has stirred emotions in Louisiana's second-smallest size parish and has led to a handful of demonstrations and calls for answers about what happened during the fatal encounter. Richardson's girlfriend, who was in the room and saw the shooting, told The Advocate the law officer shot her boyfriend a few short seconds after entering the room.

Richardson's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the sheriff's office shortly after and has called for the U.S. Department of Justice to also investigate the shooting.

Matranga has been with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office since at least 2012, according to department records.

He was apart of the regional narcotics enforcement team that swept through Richardson's room after detectives received a police informant's tip about possible drug activity in Room no. 5 of the motel.

Records show the deputy has extensive gun safety training, earned a prestigious award for saving a state trooper’s life in 2011 and worked as the department's firearms instructor.

The Sheriff's Office placed him on paid leave after the shooting. He returned to work in September -- mainly in an administrative role -- over strong objections from Richardson's family and their supporters who angrily questioned why he was allowed to come back to work.

If the Attorney General's office declines to take the case, the local district attorney's office can ask the courts to appoint a special prosecutor, often one from a nearby judicial district.