The driver of an 18-wheeler is in critical condition following an accident on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge early Friday morning.
The wreck was reported around 8:30 a.m. Friday on I-10 East near the Whiskey Bay exit.
According to Louisiana State Police, an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle crashed for reasons unknown. The impact of the wreck sent the 18-wheeler off the bridge rail, state police say.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported from the scene via Air Med and remains in critical condition.
State police say the driver of the passenger vehicle sustained moderate injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
One lane remains blocked in the area. Drivers coming into Baton Rouge from Lafayette are advised to take US 190 as an alternate route.