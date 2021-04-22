Officials in Port Allen plan to recommend dismissal of a police officer recorded on body camera last month stun-gunning a handcuffed man as he screamed for help in the back of a cop car.

Officer Nolan Dehon III was one of the officers who responded in the early morning of March 29 to reports of a man breaking a window at a home in the 1100 block of Avenue C. When they encountered Izell Richardson Jr., 67, he surrendered to officers who brought him into a police car, according to a West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office report.

Body camera footage obtained by The Advocate Thursday shows Richardson sitting on a porch as Dehon — Taser drawn and pointed at Richardson — yells, "Come on out here before I light you up."

In the same video, Richardson explains to officers that he lives at the home and was only locked outside because he didn't have his keys on hand. He explained that his sister called police when he broke a window to get inside. The footage shows him following officers' commands when they handcuff him and bring him to a police car, where he apparently struggled to get his legs inside the vehicle.

While in the backseat, he then questions why he’s being handcuffed for breaking into his own home.

Richardson then starts yelling for help, and Dehon can be seen pressing a yellow Taser against the man’s right-side ribcage.

"Scream, go ahead, scream again," Dehon says before stunning Richardson the first time.

Richardson can be seen writhing in pain as Dehon stuns him again a few seconds later.

"You understand me?" Dehon says before shutting the door as Richardson lays across the back seats.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Though the report doesn't describe the severity of Richardson’s injuries, investigators said the device zapped 50,000 volts of electricity into his body and that he was brought to a hospital after the encounter.

"He treated me like a dog," Richardson can be later heard saying at the police station.

Port Allen officer arrested after stun-gunning handcuffed man inside police vehicle A Port Allen police officer stunned a 67-year-old with a Taser as the man screamed for help while handcuffed in the backseat of a police vehic…

A West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office detective wrote in his report that the man hadn’t refused any of Dehon’s commands, nor did he become physically combative.

Dehon, 45, was arrested shortly after the incident for malfeasance in office and aggravated battery, though he has not been indicted for the felony offenses.

Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks said after the incident that Dehon’s use of force was unjustified. He added he has a "zero tolerance" policy for such incidents and plans to push for Dehon’s termination when the City Council meets next month.

Officials had planned to hold a hearing last week on whether to fire Dehon but opted to wait until May to give the officer a chance to discuss the matter with a lawyer.

Victor Woods, Dehon’s lawyer, said in an interview Thursday the body camera footage doesn’t show the full reflection of what happened during Richardson’s arrest.

"There shouldn’t be a rush of judgment until everyone has a full understanding," he said.

Dehon remains on unpaid leave from the department and was out of jail after posting a $15,000 bond.