An Iberville Parish schools taskforce is working backwards from instances of truancy or expulsions to determine what resources are needed to address the problem before it even starts.

Spearheaded by district chief academic officer Jeff Powell and child welfare and attendance supervisor Brandie Blanchard, the taskforce began in the 2018-19 school year and encompasses representatives from law enforcement, municipalities, the health sector and courts.

The need to focus specifically on issues of truancy, drugs, violence and social and emotional health came into the foreground two years ago, when a sixth-grader in the district died by suicide and an unrelated shooting at a social event outside of school rattled parish students.

The ripples of those personal life events found their way into the classroom in the form of fighting, truancy, and discipline issues that weren’t related to work inside the classroom but impacted it.

“It really caused us to take a look at some of the things that were going on in our schools," Powell said. " And through the work of Ms. Blanchard and her work with the schools we were able to identify some of the things causing those suspensions or expulsions.”

Powell said it was largely fighting that caused students to get suspended or expelled, but there were also several instances involving drugs.

"It led us to a conversation where we knew some of those things were bigger than the school system,” he said.

Louisiana Department of Education data shows Iberville Parish sits higher than the state average in discipline data, measuring in-school and out-of-school suspensions and alternative site suspensions. But, it’s on a downward trajectory that Blanchard said will be reflected in the 2018-19 numbers.

The most recent data available, tracking the 2017-18 school year, shows an in-school suspension rate of 12 percent compared to 9.6 percent statewide, and an out-of-school suspension of 10.6 percent, compared to the state’s 8.1 percent.

Year-over-year, those numbers have been trending down, for example from a 17.9 percent in-school suspension rate in 2015-16, compared to the state’s 9.8 percent for that school year. Still, it’s remained steadily above the average.

Blanchard said administrators have worked to connect resources and train teachers to address problems through avenues like counseling rather than immediately responding by sending a child out of the classroom.

They’ve had teachers and staff refer students to counselors or health professionals about specific problems like anger management, and have implemented an anonymous reporting tool for students who are afraid to talk about problems.

The district also now uses a software that immediately alerts a series of district leaders if a student searches or posts about triggering topics, like suicide.

Each child has their own computer, Blanchard said, and school officials are alerted about specific students’ activity if it is flagged and can address any online activity that raises concerns.

She said part of the overall problem is a lack of understanding by students in the importance of attending class or, as another example, the dangers of illicit substance use. She said that's particularly a problem in upper level grades where students are more responsible for their own attendance and actions than parents

The district started a PSA competition recently for students to make a video highlighting one of the four prominent issues — drug use, violence, social and emotional health and truancy — which will be used in a campaign starting in the 2019-2020 school year.

It’s the next step in the taskforce’s mission, which is to get the students involved and raise awareness.

“We’re just trying to make it okay to talk about and to remember these are community issues,” Powell said. “The schools can be a conduit of problem solving but we have to work together.”