Authorities recovered the bodies of two missing men whose boat was found abandoned last week in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said search teams found the men's 17-foot boat Friday morning near the Atchafalaya Port.
They recovered the body of Larry J. Deville a few hours later, the agency said. The body of Larry Lefleur, 76, was found Sunday. Both men lived in Ville Platte.
Officials said the men were found without life jackets.
Investigators said they aren't sure what caused them to go into the water.