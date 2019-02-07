Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputies have seized more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine and a handgun in the arrest of a Texas man stopped on Interstate 10.
Sheriff Brett Stassi said Thursday that agents arrested Hugo Gomez, 32, of Laredo, Texas, on counts of methamphetamine possession, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as part of the bust.
Stassi said in a press release that the methamphetamine has a street value in excess of $156,000. Gomez was booked Wednesday night into the Iberville Parish Jail and is being held without bond, according to jail records.