The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board has unanimously chosen its next superintendent: current district administrator Kim Canezaro.

The nine-member board, as well as outgoing superintendent Kevin Lemoine, held its second round of interviews for the position Tuesday. The board finalized its decision around 7 p.m. following a roughly 30-minute executive session.

The board last month narrowed the finalists to Canazaro, Iberville Parish School District chief academic officer Jeff Powell and consultant James Machen from a field of six candidates. Manchen withdrew his application Monday, leaving Powell and Canazaro in competition for the top job.

Canezaro was the only internal applicant interviewed. She is a graduate of the Pointe Coupee school system, and has served at the district her whole career, working from a teacher to principal to administrator. She is a former Teacher of the Year.

Lemoine announced his impending retirement in January, saying he would see out the 2018-19 school year and stay involved with the hiring process for his replacement. He is leaving about 18 months earlier than his current contract’s end date, but there is no penalty for doing so.

The two finalists were questioned for roughly 30 minutes in a public forum setting Tuesday, sitting side-by-side at the board’s meeting table. The meeting room was filled with teachers, the candidates’ family members and the public.

Both candidates targeted teacher recruitment and retention as a critical focus. The district has long struggled to keep up with its neighboring parishes in teacher pay and has, as a result, experienced high turnover.

Canezaro has worked in the district’s central office since June, and said during the public interviews Tuesday that she processed 70 teacher applications this summer; however, between August and February, 50 teachers left the district.

That leaves veteran teachers with a bigger workload burden, and it leaves administrators reeling trying to find replacements through the end of the year rather than working on long-term recruitment for future school years, she said.

She said she’s already begun working with Lemoine in her current role to address the recruitment and retention issue, and just last week visited LSU to discuss how better to funnel student teachers into the district.

Pointe Coupee now is on a list to accept student teachers for placement, Canezaro said, and she hopes to work with Southern University to do the same.

In response to a question from school board president Chad Aguillard about increasing teacher diversity, she said it’s not a matter of poor school hiring decisions, but the candidates simply aren’t there. She said particularly African American males are difficult to find leading classrooms, and in order to change that, the culture needs to change so students in middle and high school see education as an option for them after graduation.

Canezaro's position will be effective July 1. Her contract has not been presented to the board, but is expected to be negotiated in the coming months.