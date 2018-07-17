As the three-day qualifying period for this fall's elections in Louisiana kick off Wednesday, Pointe Coupee Parish voters are looking toward a historic election that will transform the parish government's structure.
The parish's 12-member police jury is being dismantled and replaced with an eight-member parish council and parish president form government, in keeping with a voter-approved home rule charter.
And this fall's elections could result in some interesting match-ups between sitting members of the jury who will have to run in new single-member districts mirroring the parish's School Board.
"It’s an exciting time for the parish, and I think that shows with the amount of interest we’re seeing in this election," said Arthur Ewing, a member of the Board of Directors for the Greater Pointe Coupee Parish Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber of Commerce supported the parish's home rule charter, which was approved by voters in November 2016, saying it would better streamline the function of government in the parish.
"A lot of great candidates are getting out there, and I think folks are generally looking forward to having a unified, more accountable approach to running the parish," Ewing said.
Two people have already launched campaigns for the parish president seat — state Rep. Major Thibaut of New Roads and Mike Cashio, a retired cattle farmer and former constable for the parish.
The charter states the parish president must be at least 25 years old and must have lived in Pointe Coupee Parish at least a year. The job will pay $110,000 annually and the person who holds it will have the option of using a parish vehicle or receiving a vehicle allowance.
Eight of the parish's sitting jurors would have to face off against one another according to the new districts outlined in the charter for the inaugural parish council.
Should they all file qualifying papers this week, jurors Anthony Hurst and Mitch Langlois will face off in District B, Cornell Dukes and Charles "Gumball" Watkins in District D, James Cline and Jury President Kyle Olinde in District E and Justin Cox and Kurt Jarreau in District H.
Dukes, the first African-American to serve a tenure as the jury president, told The Advocate on Tuesday he intends to file qualifying papers for mayor's race in the City Of New Roads, where municipal elections are also taking place in November.
Each parish council member will receive $1,200 a month to serve, according to the charter.
The parish's new elected officials will be installed in January 2019.
The first parish president and eight-member council will serve a five-year term so that all future elections can fall into the same four-year election cycle as surrounding parishes. That means the second parishwide election in the new government structure will happen in fall 2023 and every four years thereafter.
Qualifying ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday.