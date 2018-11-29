MORGANZA — The eagle hasn't flown its nest yet, and residents in this Pointe Coupee Parish village took a step Thursday in hopes it never will.

The bald eagle's current nesting place atop a cypress tree in the Morganza Spillway has become something of a tourist attraction, but the tree is dying after years of flooding and is no longer stable.

So, a work crew erected a 65-foot-tall utility pole and nesting structure on private land within the spillway on Thursday — a preventive measure by leaders of the Morganza Cultural District to keep the bald eagle from leaving town.

"So many people have grown attached to him," René Thibodeaux, president of the cultural district, said of the eagle that has maintained its home in the cypress tree since it's release by state wildlife officials 20 years ago.

Thibodeaux and other members of the cultural district didn't want to see the eagle eventually relocate from a highly visible spot along La. 1 once the tree withers like every other one has in the area.

+4 Relocation of bald eagle may threaten tourism to Pointe Coupee village; 'he's our mascot' MORGANZA — Twenty years ago, a newcomer took up residence in this Pointe Coupee Parish village and quickly became one of its most popular residents.

The Morganza Spillway, part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' flood-control system, is designed to divert water from the Mississippi River to the Atchafalaya Basin during major floods.

The Morganza Cultural District is in the midst of an ambitious revitalization effort to bring more people and commerce into the village. Losing the eagle would hinder that effort given how many outside visitors travel to Morganza each year to gander at the nest.

"We've been working for the past couple years on looking for a way to keep the eagle nest here," Thibodeaux said. "And one of the things we've researched was how to build an artificial nest."

One option they discovered that had proven to be successful in other parts of the country was using giant poles with nesting structure built on them to encourage eagles to nest in certain areas.

It was an expensive solution, but one that the cultural district was able to pursue when the landowner where the current nest is located and a local electric company stepped up to help.

Because Jacques LaCour was open to having a pole installed on his land near the current nest, the cultural district didn't have to obtain the necessary permits to install a nesting pole some place else.

And PC Electric in New Roads agreed to outfit one of its utility poles with a nesting platform and donate some of its crew on Thursday to install it on LaCour's land after Thibodeaux reached out to them.

"If this was important to the community, it's important to us," said Myron Lambert, general manger of PC Electric. "Our employees were very excited to be a part of that."

The pole was installed approximately 300 feet from where the current nest sits, still making it highly visible from the nearby highway.

Now residents have their fingers crossed the eagle will hop on over and get comfortable on the sturdier foundation provided for it, although state wildlife officials have previously said it's not guaranteed.

"We have some hope," Thibodeaux said. "This has worked in other places."