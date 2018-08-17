Politics runs in Carter Bueche's family. So it’s perhaps not surprising to see a photo of the two year old circulating on social media posing beside a campaign style sign emblazoned with his name outside the family’s home in New Roads.

But Carter, the great-grandson of the late Melanie Bueche, who served on the Pointe Coupee Parish police jury for more than 20 years, isn’t running for just any old political office. He’s running for Big Brother — a position he fully expects to win in February, his mom's due date.

The special political-themed announcement Emile Bueche and her husband Blair posted on Facebook this week to drop the news about the upcoming birth of their second child was their way of sharing the news while at the same time honoring Melanie Bueche, who died of cancer last year at the age of 71.

“We wanted to do something unique. We were driving through town and saw some campaign signs and my friend said, ‘Emily, that’s it! This is the first time in 20-something years that Mrs. Mel isn’t running for office’,” Emily said. “It instantly clicked.”

Melanie served as the first female president for the Police Jury for 11 of the 21 years she served as the representative for District 6.

Emily and Blair announced her pregnancy on Facebook Tuesday with a post mirroring a campaign announcement. The couple’s two-year-old son Carter was the star, clad in a bowtie and smile standing next to a sign outside their home in New Roads that reads: “Carter Bueche for Big Brother, Feb. 2019.”

Carter’s “campaign announcement” racked up more than 100 comments—from a few people who said they’d vote for him

The announcement was also praised for being the perfect tribute to Melanie Bueche, who was Blair’s grandmother.

“Everybody around here knows how important Mrs. Mel was to Blair,” Emily said. “Everyone sent congratulations and their love for how much Mel would have loved that.”

They’ve taken the sign down but will hold on to it as a keepsake, Emily said.

“We didn’t want people riding past the house and thinking he’s really running for office!” she quipped.