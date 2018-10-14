In a flash, they were airborne. Their car hit a tree, flipping. Jada Jones felt a sharp jab of pain to her face. The driver-side door came off, but Jones’ friend grabbed her from the passenger seat, keeping the 20-year-old from flying out of the car.

Then, after dropping at least 20 feet, they crashed onto the bottom of a ravine, landing upside down on the soft top of their convertible.

Somehow they survived the initial crash.

Jones tried to get her bearings. She remembered attempting to move towards Brittany Guillory to check on her friend, only then realizing her right arm was trapped, pinned under the weight of the car. She couldn’t find either of their phones to call for help.

Neither of the young women could know their car was almost completely camouflaged from any passers-by — and also from search teams that would later try to find them. They were deep in a canal off a remote road in Port Allen, yards from the roadside. It would be almost 36 hours before anyone would find them, too late for Guillory, 22.

With severe damage to her right arm, Jones would survive.

“I had angels with me,” said Jones, sitting up in her hospital room at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, her right arm bandaged, a deep gash near her eye, and her arms and legs still marked with hundreds of mosquito bites.

But she wants to focus on her friend, a life she says was taken too soon.

“I said, ‘Brittany I won’t let you die alone,” Jones said, her eyes filling with tears as she remembers her last moments with Guillory. “I won’t let you go.”

Soon after they landed, Jones said, her friend started to have a seizure, something she knew Guillory experienced before, especially after a blow to her head. Jones said she found a way to hold her friend, both of them up against the steering wheel, with the seats above their heads.

Jones said Guillory made it through one seizure but then another started. Jones felt that all she could do was hold Guillory with her one arm.

“I held on to her until the end,” Jones said. “I couldn’t understand why my friend had to die in my arms, but I’m glad she didn’t (die) by herself.”

At that point it was still early in the morning. Jones said she fell asleep for a bit, but awoke when it started to rain. The car slowly began to fill, and she had to push herself up to keep above the water line. She said she tried to keep Guillory from falling under the water, but at one point she no longer had the strength, the ability. Her friend slipped down, her body at times helping Jones reach oxygen.

“I just didn’t know what to do, the whole time I just prayed,” Jones said. “I just knew I wasn’t supposed to die there.”

So she fought. She saved up energy, trying a number of times to free her arm — to no avail. She tried to make use of her surroundings. She put her friend’s socks at the end of sticks, trying to position them like flags to stand out among the rubble. She found items in the car to keep her insulated, a car mat around her torso, a plastic bag wrapped on her head. She kept track of time on her friend’s watch.

Sometimes she would hear cars pass.

“I yelled all day, I yelled all night,” Jones said. “I would hear people, but I couldn’t understand why they couldn’t hear me.”

How it happened

On Sept. 29, Jones and Guillory drove from Lafayette to the Baton Rouge area for a Saturday night out with friends. They ended up at a club in Port Allen, staying well into Sunday morning.

Jones said they left just before 4 a.m. after some girls they didn’t know tried to fight them. They left, both upset and shaken. She said they went to a nearby gas station to calm down before they hit the road. Jones said neither was drunk; they had only two drinks much earlier in the night.

Uncomfortable with the interstate, Jones planned to drive on back roads to get home to Lafayette. Guillory called Jones’ sister while they left the gas station, updating her on the night. But minutes later, Mia Jones heard Guillory scream, and the phone cut out.

Mia Jones said she kept trying to call back, but never got an answer.

“I missed the whole curve,” Jada Jones said, remembering how they crashed on North Line Road in Port Allen.

Jones said she had not been wearing a seat belt.

“My friend saved my life because she held on to me so I wouldn’t fall out the car.”

Mia Jones said that when she heard nothing from her sister or Guillory after a few hours, she knew something was horribly wrong. Her family started calling every law enforcement agency and police station from Baton Rouge to Lafayette; they called hospitals and other friends.

No one had reported their crash, or had checked the women into their care, Mia Jones said.

That Sunday, law enforcement officials pinged the women's cell phones, giving authorities an approximate location, but West Baton Rouge Sheriff's investigator Lt. Ken Albarez said it still encompassed a large area. They were unable to locate the car.

It wasn’t until two of Jada Jones’ friends did their own search Monday afternoon that they spotted the car, almost 36 hours after the crash. Jada Jones said it took first repsonders almost 15 minutes to pry her out because of how her arm was trapped.

And while she said she is so thankful she was found, she doesn’t understand why it took so long.

“I guess they were just supposed to pass and look, but I just don’t understand why they couldn’t get down (into the canal),” Jones said.

'Both soldiers'

Jones credits her friend for saving her life, keeping her in the car after the driver’s door came off.

But that’s not the first time Guillory had stepped in to save someone. In 2012, a drunk driver was veering off a road, and Guillory pushed a friend out of the car’s path, getting hit herself in the back — the severe injury that resulted in her sporadic seizures, her mother said.

“Brittany would literally give you her last,” said Marelda Guillory, Brittany’s mother. “That’s who she was.”

Brittany Guillory died of asphyxiation due to drowning, an outcome of multiple blunt force trauma, according to her autopsy by the West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.

“It was not the answer we wanted … (but) she was found, Jada was found,” Marelda Guillory said. “To me they were both soldiers, they both went to war for each other, but one lost her battle.”

Brittany Guillory was best friends with both Jada and Mia Jones, all of whom had grown up in Eunice. As adults, all three had moved to Lafayette, where Guillory worked at McDonald's and Jada Jones as a certified nursing assistant.

Guillory “loved her family, she loved her brothers,” Marelda Guillory said. “She was very family oriented; she loved the holidays, she would look forward to family gatherings. … She made an impression on everyone: To know her was to love her.”

Marelda Guillory said her daughter was always generous, helping look out for her little brother.

“I’m blessed because I still have my Jada, through Jada I can still hear things about Brittany,” Marelda Guillory said.

Jada and Mia Jones said their friend loved to dance and listen to music. Before the crash, Guillory had told Jada Jones they had to make it a memorable weekend, because Jones was planning to move for a new job, Jones said.

“Brittany was forever my hype man; now she’s forever my angel," Jones said.

Jones had her fourth surgery on her right arm Thursday. It’s not going to be easy to regain her movement of her fingers and hand, but she said with her new guardian angel, she will continue to beat the odds.

“The (doctors) have their doubts but I said to keep their negative energy to themselves,” Jones said. “I’m positive that I will walk out of here waving goodbye.”