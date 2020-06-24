Officials in West Baton Rouge Parish confirmed a tornado formed in a rural area of the parish Wednesday afternoon and damaged at least one home.
The tornado formed around 2:30 p.m. off of Rougon Road, east of Erwinville, according to parish emergency officials.
A home near Bueche Road was damaged and a shed was destroyed, as well as trees and parts of cane fields, said parish Chief Administration Officer Jason Manola.
No one was injured, he said.
Officials aren't sure if the tornado touched down, and emergency management crews were surveying the area after the storm passed.
The National Weather Service predicts milder storms to move through southeast Louisiana and the Baton Rouge area through Wednesday evening.