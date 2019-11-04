An explosion at the Dow Chemical plant that rumbled across the Baton Rouge metro and rattled homes in Plaquemine Sunday came after workers were rebooting the facility's systems following an overnight power outage, an Iberville Parish official said Monday.

A tank, or vessel, at a glycol processing unit burst open Sunday morning, sending a shock wave that shook nearby homes and could be heard miles away, according to officials in Iberville and neighboring parishes. Dow said it's been monitoring air quality since the explosion but hasn't detected any contaminants that would be harmful to workers or the nearby community.

"There is no ongoing emergency at the site. The site is stable and we are in recovery mode at our Glycol 2 unit," the company said in a recent statement. "The rest of our production units continue to run safely and reliably."

The plant was trying to regain power Sunday, which required them to restart their systems and likely contributed to the explosion, said Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Company officials haven't said what caused the tank to rupture but have been communicating with state and local officials. Crews stabilized the tank shortly after it burst and have been reviewing what caused it to explode, they said.

Dow directed its more than 3,000 employees and several other contract workers to report to their normal duties at the 1,500-acre facility just outside of Plaquemine.

The blast sent a plume of white steam into the air, and several people in neighboring parishes reported hearing the blast, including some who posted on social media about hearing it as far as 35 miles away from the plant in Zachary. No one was injured, Stassi said.

"If someone would have been outside that vessel, it would have been bad," he said.

+3 Dow Chemical plant explosion in Plaquemine rattles windows, shakes homes but no injuries A tank at a glycol processing unit at Dow Chemical's plant in Iberville Parish exploded with a loud boom Sunday morning, shaking homes and rat…

The tank contained water and small amounts of sulfuric acid, ethylene oxide and nitrogen, which are used for a variety of manufacturing purposes, including coolants and polyesters.

Depending on the level, exposure to the chemicals includes symptoms similar to other irritants, such as trouble breathing, dizziness, skin rashes and eye irritation. Parish and company officials didn't report anyone experiencing signs of those symptoms.

Dow reported the maximum amount of ethylene oxide that could have escaped the ruptured tank to the Louisiana Environmental Quality Department, roughly 28 pounds. But they believe it was far less because monitoring didn't detect the chemical in the air even though a small amount likely combusted.

Parish officials said they've been in constant contact with Dow, and, aside from the startling boom, there is no danger to the public.