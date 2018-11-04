LIVONIA — A Fordoche man died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on La. 77 north of US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
James Pizzolato, 55, was traveling northbound on La. 77 in a 2003 Buick LeSabre when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of his vehicle in a curve and ran off the right side of the roadway shortly before 10 a.m., State Police said.
Pizzolato’s car struck a concrete block and began to overturn.
Pizzolato, who was unrestrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office.
It is unknown if impairment was a factor in this crash, but a toxicology sample will be taken from Pizzolato for analysis, State Police said.