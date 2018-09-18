NEW ROADS — A man died Tuesday after he fell inside a grain silo filled with soybeans, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres said.
The man fell in about 4 p.m., and authorities tried for hours to free him. Torres said at 7:30 p.m. that they recovered the body and will turn it over to the Coroner's Office.
He identified the victim as Bruciaga Martinez, 47, a migrant worker from Mexico who spent six to eight months every year working on a family-owned farm in New Roads.
"It's like quicksand," Torres said earlier in the rescue attempt. "You have a 30-foot tall, 50-feet wide bin filled with soybeans, and he's heavy, so he's sinking to the bottom. It's a mess."
The sheriff said the man was doing maintenance work around the silo, located on a private farm along Pointe Coupee Road in New Roads, when he fell inside and got trapped. Torres said it's unclear how or why Martinez fell, but foul play is not suspected.
Authorities suspect Martinez died from suffocating in the beans, but they're waiting on the Coroner's Office for an official cause of death.
Torres said emergency crews had to be careful in the rescue effort given the hot afternoon temperatures and that the dust inside the silo is flammable. Responders opened a small access door at the bottom of the silo to allow some of the beans to escape and then "just started shoveling" until they were able to locate Martinez's body.
Once crews located the body, one of the deputies on scene almost "got taken by the beans" himself while trying to pull Martinez out, Torres said.
Martinez had arrived in the United States most recently in July. He would spend several months each year home in Mexico when he wasn't working. The man's son and brothers-in-law also work at the farm, Torres said.
"They're doing tough jobs that most Americans don't want to do. And when something goes wrong, they pay dearly for it," he said. "Agriculture is our business here in Pointe Coupee. It's easy to forget, but there's a lot of danger in farming. … You wouldn't think that falling into beans would be like falling into quicksand."
Advocate staff writer Lea Skene contributed to this article.