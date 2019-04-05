An on-duty West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy whose driver's license had been suspended struck and killed a pedestrian early Friday while on the way to pick up inmates from a work-release site, according to State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz.
Deputy Alberto Casco, 20, of Brusly, will be cited for driving under suspended license, Scrantz said Friday afternoon.
Scrantz sent out a press release about the crash Friday morning but did not mention that Casco had a suspended license. WBRZ first reported that Casco had a suspended license.
"It's not out of the ordinary that we will go back at a later date or time (to update citations), ... because it is still under investigation," Scrantz said.
Scrantz said that troopers on the scene of the crash early Friday were aware Casco had a suspended license, and did not allow him to drive the sheriff's van away from the scene.
Casco hit pedestrian Clinell Robertson, 37, of Plaquemine, just after 1:30 a.m. on La. 1 south of Emily Drive, Scrantz said. Robertson was walking across the southbound lanes of traffic in dark clothing when he was hit, according to state police.
Casco was en route to pick up inmates after a night shift work-release job, so there were no inmates in the van at the time of the crash, West Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesman Dale Simoneaux said.
Calls from The Advocate to both Simoneaux and Sheriff Mike Cazes went unanswered Friday afternoon, so it was unclear how Casco was allowed to drive an agency vehicle to transport inmates on a suspended license.
After the crash, Casco was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment, Scrantz said. Troopers have not determined if Robertson was impaired at the time of the crash.
State Police troopers were called in to investigate. Simoneaux said the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office will also conduct an internal investigation as well.