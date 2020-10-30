Amid a rise in violent crime in the Baton Rouge metro this year, a Port Allen organization is pushing to curb violent crime and giving a platform for families impacted by gun violence during an event next weekend.

The Justice for Fatrell Organization, which formed in response to the unsolved homicide of Fatrell Queen in 2017, will hold its annual Block for Blue Stop the Violence Parade and Block Bash start on Nov. 7.

Along with a 1 p.m. parade starting at William and Lee Park, organizers plan to hold a moment of silence for families affected by violence and offer a moment for them to reflect on their experiences and loved ones’ memories.

“We really want to curb the violence. It’s a huge burden that we’re left with,” said Tara Snearl, Queen’s mother.

She said the event falls on a week marking the third anniversary of her son’s death and not long after what would have been his 31st birthday.

The investigation into Queen’s death has long been at a standstill and is considered a cold case with little to no headway being made.

Port Allen police officers found Queen was found fatally shot in his closet in November 2017. Authorities said at the time there didn’t appear to be any forced entry and no arrests had been made.

Snearl started the Justice for Fatrell Organization following her son's death and pushed Port Allen Police to seek assistance from an outside agency and criticized police leaders for failing to communicate with her.

In that time, the group has also pushed for a civilian oversight board of the police department, citing a slew of problems with the department’s lack of resources, transparency and communication with families during investigations.

The group has also pressed officials to reduce violent crime and sought to improve relations with law enforcement and the community.

For the past three years, the annual Stop the Violence event in Port Allen has grown in size and draws people across the capital region. It underscores a need and a path for communities to advocate for reducing violence as many cities have seen a significant increase in gun violence, Snearl said.

East Baton Rouge Parish is on pace to record its most murderous year on record and has earlier this month surpassed the number of homicides it recorded in 2019.

”It’s growing because of the growing violence. It’s unfortunate,” Snearl said. "That shows me the need to continue.”