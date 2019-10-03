Deputies arrested two men and a minor this week following a shooting that injured a person in Plaquemine over the weekend, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Brett Stassi said Thursday that Jaquon Bosly, 18, of White Castle, was booked on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder. He's accused of shooting another person Saturday night near River Road, he said.
Terrell Jones, 18, of Plaquemine, was booked on principal to attempted second-degree murder, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and obstruction of justice.
The minor, whose name and age weren't released, was arrested on suspicion of principal to second-degree murder.
The shooting stemmed from an apparent dispute between the alleged shooter and the victim, who remained at the hospital this week after suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Stassi said.
The sheriff's office said more arrests are forthcoming.