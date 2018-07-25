A West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy at the center of an investigation into allegations that he stalked and sexually assaulted several women has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, Sheriff Mike Cazes said Wednesday in a prepared statement.

Cazes said Deputy Ben Arceneaux surrendered his credentials and all property issued to him by the Sheriff's Office, but did not reveal exactly when that took place.

The sheriff said Arceneaux will remain on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Louisiana State Police. Cazes had asked State Police to look into new allegations several women made against Arceneaux.

Senior Trooper Bryan Lee previously confirmed the allegations included sexual assault while Arceneaux was on duty.

Cazes, who has been under fire for how his office handled its internal investigation into the complaints involving Arceneaux's conduct, declined further comment on the matter on Wednesday.

Arceneaux had been placed on a two-week suspension without pay in March following the internal investigation the Sheriff's Office conducted earlier this year after two women accused the deputy of stalking and assaulting them.

Three additional victims reportedly came forth following reports on WBRZ-TV about the allegations. That's when Cazes last week asked State Police to step in.

One victim claimed that Arceneaux grabbed her by the neck and hair in January after forcing her to pull over on a secluded gravel road in West Baton Rouge Parish during a traffic stop.

A second woman came forward Feb. 9 claiming that Arceneaux asked her to meet him on a gravel road "just to talk." When she arrived, the woman told detectives, Arceneaux grabbed her by the neck and pulled her hair, demanding she do something.

Many of the details about both incidents were heavily redacted from documents the Sheriff's Office released to area media last week.

Both of the first two victims declined the opportunity to file a formal compliant against Arceneaux.